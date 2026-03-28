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143 combat engagements occurred on the front line - massive attacks on Pokrovsk took place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 143 attacks, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The occupiers are actively using aviation.

143 combat engagements occurred on the front line - massive attacks on Pokrovsk took place

Since the beginning of March 28, 143 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers shelled border areas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Korenyok, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Kozache, Zhuravka, Atynske, Tovstodubove, Luzhky, Neskuchne, Vilna Sloboda, Malushyne, Yastrubshchyna, Shalyhyne, Vovkivka, Stara Huta, Ochkyne; Zorya - in Chernihiv region. The enemy also launched air strikes on Bublykove and Vilna Sloboda.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS. Four combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to improve its position five times in the areas of Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six assault operations in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Drobycheve. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops towards Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance towards Nykyforivka, Kucherov Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Yablunivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 46 times to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times towards Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Oleksandrogad, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, and Zlagoda. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 27 attacks took place towards the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Myrne. Four enemy assault operations are ongoing. Air strikes affected the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novosoloshine, Dolynka, Kopani, Shyroke, Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Komyshuvakha and is conducting ten assault operations in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried twice to attack in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara region, Russia, with an FP-5 "Flamingo".

Yevhen Ustimenko

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