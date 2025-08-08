131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy attacked 33 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 PM, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported in the General Staff's summary, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1572 kamikaze drones and carried out 4142 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 10 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping a total of 31 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 226 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction — in the Vovchansk area and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance in the areas of Myrny, Kupiansk, Holubivka, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, as well as towards Shandryholove and Yampil. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka — and was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked twice in the area of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Pleshchiivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 33 times in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zeleny Kut, as well as towards Kozatske, Dorozhne, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized, 52 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a mortar, one vehicle, three motorcycles, seven UAVs, one satellite communication terminal, three communication antennas, and one personnel shelter. One tank, one vehicle, and 11 personnel shelters were also significantly damaged. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, and Olhivske. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invader towards Novoandriivka, another battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

