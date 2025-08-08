131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy attacked 33 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.460.15
48.280.01
03:03 PM • 19960 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 85269 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 93257 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 56334 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 114440 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 67012 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 49464 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36757 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 96677 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25949 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 122690 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressureAugust 8, 12:44 PM • 25703 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 71364 views
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine04:08 PM • 16228 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?Photo05:21 PM • 13796 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 85277 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 71614 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 93261 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 123004 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 96679 views
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 122974 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 164023 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 178422 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 183971 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 172569 views
131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy attacked 33 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

131 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, using 1572 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 33 attacks took place, 83 occupiers were neutralized.

131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy attacked 33 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 PM, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported in the General Staff's summary, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1572 kamikaze drones and carried out 4142 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 10 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping a total of 31 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 226 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction — in the Vovchansk area and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance in the areas of Myrny, Kupiansk, Holubivka, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, as well as towards Shandryholove and Yampil. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka — and was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked twice in the area of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Pleshchiivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 33 times in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zeleny Kut, as well as towards Kozatske, Dorozhne, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized, 52 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a mortar, one vehicle, three motorcycles, seven UAVs, one satellite communication terminal, three communication antennas, and one personnel shelter. One tank, one vehicle, and 11 personnel shelters were also significantly damaged.

- added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, and Olhivske. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invader towards Novoandriivka, another battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: list08.08.25, 21:26 • 2118 views

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine