104 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 39 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 104 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive actions during the day, but suffered significant losses. This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 22.00 on February 1, 2025, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched two missile and 34 air strikes, using 40 missiles and 39 guided bombs, 739 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired almost 4,500 times at the positions of our troops, - the message says.



The enemy attacked our fortifications 17 times in the Kupyansk sector in the areas near Topoly, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times during the day near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovske sector, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive actions during the day. The Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 151 and wounded 126 occupants in this sector; destroyed an Msta-B howitzer, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mortar, three vehicles, three motorcycles and two tactical UAVs, and damaged two vehicles, two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and an enemy tank, - the General Staff added.



In the Novopavlivka sector , the invaders made two attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Rozlyv. Enemy attack aircraft struck in the area of Vremivka.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor made two attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novosilka. Novopil suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two firefights took place in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders tried once to force our units out of their positions, but failed and suffered losses.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector . Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invading army in this area, one firefight is still ongoing, and enemy aircraft conducted 18 air strikes on their own territory, dropping 23 drones, and the enemy also fired 230 times at settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations since the beginning of the day.

