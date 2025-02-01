ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22502 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65744 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102599 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123808 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103550 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

104 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 39 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

104 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 39 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46659 views

Over the last day, 104 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 39 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 34 air strikes and 739 attacks with kamikaze drones.

There were 104 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive actions during the day, but suffered significant losses. This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 22.00 on February 1, 2025, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched two missile and 34 air strikes, using 40 missiles and 39 guided bombs, 739 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired almost 4,500 times at the positions of our troops,

- the message says.

The enemy attacked our fortifications 17 times in the Kupyansk sector in the areas near Topoly, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times during the day near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovske sector, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive actions during the day. The Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 151 and wounded 126 occupants in this sector; destroyed an Msta-B howitzer, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mortar, three vehicles, three motorcycles and two tactical UAVs, and damaged two vehicles, two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and an enemy tank,

- the General Staff added.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the invaders made two attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Rozlyv. Enemy attack aircraft struck in the area of Vremivka.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor made two attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novosilka. Novopil suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two firefights took place in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders tried once to force our units out of their positions, but failed and suffered losses.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector . Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invading army in this area, one firefight is still ongoing, and enemy aircraft conducted 18 air strikes on their own territory, dropping 23 drones, and the enemy also fired 230 times at settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations since the beginning of the day.

Russian military strikes boarding school in Suja: up to a hundred people are trapped in the rubble01.02.25, 20:09 • 37533 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
2s19-msta-s2S19 Msta-S
ukraineUkraine

