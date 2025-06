Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals

Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, is interested in the distribution of 10 million hryvnias from the Zhytomyr budget for medicine. Previously, NABU exposed him for receiving 558,000 hryvnias for assisting in the supply of medical equipment to a hospital, which is again featured in the new plans.