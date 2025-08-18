Boeing 737 AEW&C

$
41.34
↓
0.11
€
48.31
↓
0.13
uk
en
ru
07:57 PM • 10726 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22570 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20636 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17235 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28397 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74953 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47673 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74626 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131880 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive
Follow us
Погода
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Odesa
Dnipro
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Zaporizhia
Vinnytsia
Poltava
Chernihiv
Cherkasy
Ivano-Frankivsk
Ternopil
+14°
1.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift
August 18, 01:13 PM • 12765 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"
August 18, 01:32 PM • 10634 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 18, 04:07 PM • 44973 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
05:45 PM • 11077 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House
09:48 PM • 9176 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74954 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74627 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
August 18, 10:51 AM • 116059 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
August 18, 09:00 AM • 133655 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131881 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
05:45 PM • 11086 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM • 74947 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
August 17, 07:47 AM • 66671 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM • 99353 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
August 16, 03:37 AM • 84999 views
Actual
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter
Starlink
Tags
Other
Boeing 737 AEW&C
News by theme