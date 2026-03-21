Zelenskyy: we are working on confiscating oil from Russian shadow fleet vessels

In his evening address on March 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about working with European partners to ensure they not only stop "shadow" vessels but also block them and confiscate oil. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

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"These days there is another, in my opinion, strong step: France detained a 'shadow fleet' tanker that Russia uses to transport oil. This tanker is already under sanctions from Ukraine, already under sanctions from Britain, the European Union, and America. But the Russians still use it. They systematically transport not only Russian but also Iranian oil," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that these are real accomplices – Russia and the Iranian regime.

"As long as the war continues, as long as the strikes continue, pressure on the aggressor must also continue. We are working with European countries so that their legislative regulation allows not only to stop such vessels but also to block them and confiscate oil. This must be. Thank you to France and all other partners in Europe who act decisively. Thank you very much," the president said.

Today, our team already met in America, and the teams will continue to communicate tomorrow - Zelenskyy