Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Sumy region: what he discussed with commanders

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15459 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 21045 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 25963 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 23068 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 44142 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 63134 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43187 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 42513 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42076 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 87764 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85077 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 82462 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 43472 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 49590 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 37347 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15463 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 18705 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 44145 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 26584 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 38324 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Milorad Dodik
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
Belarus
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 50328 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 83188 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85763 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 100018 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 119186 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Sumy region: what he discussed with commanders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

President Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in Sumy region. Needs, provisions, and training were discussed, as well as the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka.

Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Sumy region: what he discussed with commanders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 225th separate assault regiment in Sumy region. They discussed in detail the needs, the overall level of provision, the training of recruits and instructors, UNN reports.

Sumy region. Command post of the 225th separate assault regiment. This is the unit whose soldiers were the first to enter the territory of Kursk region last year and significantly replenished our exchange fund.

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of the report spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, Russian counterattack attempts, and our next steps to liberate Ukrainian land.

We discussed in detail the needs, the overall level of provision, the training of recruits and instructors. The regimental commander asked to scale the unit to the brigade level. I will discuss this issue with the Commander-in-Chief.

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the Head of State thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought thanks to them, and awarded them with state awards.

We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honor the memory of all who gave their lives for our country.

- the President summarized.

In Kharkiv region, mercenaries from China and a number of Asian and African countries are fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy04.08.25, 18:29 • 6200 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine