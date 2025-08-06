Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Sumy region: what he discussed with commanders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 225th separate assault regiment in Sumy region. They discussed in detail the needs, the overall level of provision, the training of recruits and instructors, UNN reports.

Sumy region. Command post of the 225th separate assault regiment. This is the unit whose soldiers were the first to enter the territory of Kursk region last year and significantly replenished our exchange fund. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of the report spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of Andriivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, Russian counterattack attempts, and our next steps to liberate Ukrainian land.

We discussed in detail the needs, the overall level of provision, the training of recruits and instructors. The regimental commander asked to scale the unit to the brigade level. I will discuss this issue with the Commander-in-Chief. - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the Head of State thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought thanks to them, and awarded them with state awards.

We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honor the memory of all who gave their lives for our country. - the President summarized.

