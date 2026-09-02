Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Rada targeting fraudulent call centers and “money mules,” expecting urgent consideration

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
02:10 PM • 690 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 14317 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
12:20 PM • 15415 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
10:36 AM • 14212 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 21235 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
09:39 AM • 14713 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
09:19 AM • 12798 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
September 2, 06:38 AM • 18070 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 33898 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
September 2, 04:31 AM • 20427 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
41%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a childPhotoSeptember 2, 04:23 AM • 12199 views
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel and nearly 2,000 UAVsPhotoSeptember 2, 04:44 AM • 9776 views
SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian oppositionSeptember 2, 05:10 AM • 11165 views
Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in regionPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 06:21 AM • 8300 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 21095 views
Publications
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 14312 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited12:20 PM • 15411 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 21234 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 21414 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?PhotoSeptember 2, 05:00 AM • 33897 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Crimea
Odesa
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 30658 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 27531 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 33588 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 31248 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 31254 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Rada targeting fraudulent call centers and “money mules,” expecting urgent consideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

According to the Head of State, liability for fraudulent call centers should be clear and strict—not only for those who are performers, but also for those who organize everything and profit from the call centers.

Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Rada targeting fraudulent call centers and “money mules,” expecting urgent consideration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening liability for organizing fraudulent call centers, as well as for organizing schemes involving "drop accounts," UNN reports.

I submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening liability for organizing and participating in fraudulent call centers, as well as on providing additional substantial protection for people against illegal actions involving payment instruments and bank accounts 

- the President said on Telegram.

According to him, liability for fraudulent call centers should be clear and strict, not only for those who work as operators in call centers, but also for those who organize all of this, get rich from call centers, and own them. The first bill provides precisely for this. 

Enhanced liability is also being introduced for organizing fraudulent schemes involving banking instruments, in particular so-called "drop accounts." At the level of internal regulation of the banking system, relevant steps and changes to algorithms should be implemented to give banks more opportunities to protect the rights and legitimate interests of individuals and businesses and to prevent the use of accounts for tax evasion or the legalization of funds from illegal activities. At the legislative level, we will provide the necessary foundation for countering the organizers of fraudulent schemes involving bank accounts and payment instruments. This bill is also aimed at implementing EU law in Ukraine, as provided for by agreements with our partners. I ask parliamentarians to consider these bills without delay 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukraine seeks to strengthen the liability of organizers of fraudulent call centers — Zelenskyy will submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow01.09.26, 22:18 • 3892 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Laws
Bank card
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy