Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Rada targeting fraudulent call centers and “money mules,” expecting urgent consideration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening liability for organizing fraudulent call centers, as well as for organizing schemes involving "drop accounts," UNN reports.

I submitted two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening liability for organizing and participating in fraudulent call centers, as well as on providing additional substantial protection for people against illegal actions involving payment instruments and bank accounts - the President said on Telegram.

According to him, liability for fraudulent call centers should be clear and strict, not only for those who work as operators in call centers, but also for those who organize all of this, get rich from call centers, and own them. The first bill provides precisely for this.

Enhanced liability is also being introduced for organizing fraudulent schemes involving banking instruments, in particular so-called "drop accounts." At the level of internal regulation of the banking system, relevant steps and changes to algorithms should be implemented to give banks more opportunities to protect the rights and legitimate interests of individuals and businesses and to prevent the use of accounts for tax evasion or the legalization of funds from illegal activities. At the legislative level, we will provide the necessary foundation for countering the organizers of fraudulent schemes involving bank accounts and payment instruments. This bill is also aimed at implementing EU law in Ukraine, as provided for by agreements with our partners. I ask parliamentarians to consider these bills without delay - Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukraine seeks to strengthen the liability of organizers of fraudulent call centers — Zelenskyy will submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow