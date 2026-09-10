Zelenskyy stated that there would be no trilateral peace talks before the elections in the Russian Federation

REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that there would be no trilateral meeting on ending the war before the elections in Russia, UNN reports.

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Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian and American negotiators remain in constant contact, and expressed hope for progress in talks on energy and grain issues at the end of September following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Parliamentary elections in Russia will be held on September 20.

"It could happen; we had a good conversation" — Trump on a possible trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy