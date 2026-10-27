Zelenskyy revealed details of the briefing by the leaders of Finland and Norway on negotiations with putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported details of his conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway. According to the Head of State, they "clearly told the Russian leader that real de-escalation steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure." They also discussed preparations for the trilateral Ukraine-US-russia meeting, scheduled for November at the team level, Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre following their call with the Russian leader today and as a continuation of our discussions in Oslo with representatives of America, Europe, and NATO - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on October 27.

The President said that he was "grateful for the detailed briefing and this activity in support of our diplomacy and joint peace efforts with all partners."

Alex and Jonas clearly told the Russian leader that real de-escalation steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure. We discussed preparations for the trilateral meeting scheduled for November at the team level — Ukrainian, American, and Russian - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "Finland and Norway, as countries bordering Russia, have a particular interest in proper and reliable security solutions."

"We also discussed various formats of our interaction with partners in Europe that could be useful for further support of diplomacy, our defense, and common security," Zelenskyy added.

"There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia's prolongation of the war must end. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" the President said.

We remind you

On October 27, President of Finland Alexander Stubb confirmed a "good phone conversation" with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the "efforts to seek a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Earlier, on October 27, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and President of Finland Alexander Stubb held a phone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin — as a continuation of the talks in Oslo with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 20 and "in consultation with Ukraine."

Stubb and Støre, as noted by the Finnish president's office, "initiated the conversation to discuss Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war and promote peace and stability in Europe."

"The purpose of the conversation was to convey a message directly to President Putin regarding future negotiations that would help end the war. The conversation concerned future meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi," Stubb's office said.