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Zelenskyy reported hit on 16 targets in Russia in a single day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Ukrainian forces struck 16 targets in Russia, including oil facilities, airfields, and a military enterprise.

Zelenskyy reported hit on 16 targets in Russia in a single day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 16 facilities in the russian federation were hit over the past day, including oil facilities, airfields, and a military enterprise, UNN writes.

Over the past day, our warriors sanctioned 16 facilities in Russia. In particular, there were long-range strikes against oil facilities – the Russian oil wallet that finances the war. Also against airfields, a missile unit, and infrastructure that are constantly used to launch strikes against Ukraine. Our sanctions also hit a military enterprise and Russian logistics

- Zelenskyy reported on social media.

The President stressed: "The war must return to where it came from. Ukraine is responding to Russian strikes and doing so in a way that inevitably increases the cost of the war for the aggressor. We are justly reducing Russia's aggression potential. I thank all the warriors involved for their accuracy! Glory to Ukraine!"

General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo26.08.26, 12:08 • 638 views

Julia Shramko

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