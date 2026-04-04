Zelenskyy named topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, writes UNN.

Arrived in Istanbul, where important meetings are scheduled. Substantive negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have been prepared. We are working to strengthen our partnership for the real protection of people's lives and to bring stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East. Joint efforts always yield the best results.