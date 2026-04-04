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Zelenskyy named topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

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The President of Ukraine will discuss strengthening partnership and stability in Europe during his visit to Turkey. The main topics will be the protection of lives and regional security.

Zelenskyy named topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, writes UNN.

Arrived in Istanbul, where important meetings are scheduled. Substantive negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have been prepared. We are working to strengthen our partnership for the real protection of people's lives and to bring stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East. Joint efforts always yield the best results.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan04.04.26, 13:28 • 2526 views

Julia Shramko

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