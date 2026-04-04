Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details

Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media

Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday

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Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine

Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov

World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?

Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems

Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces