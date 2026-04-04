Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has begun an official visit to Turkey to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The head of state's arrival was announced by his official spokesperson.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, for talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN reports.
The President arrived in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
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