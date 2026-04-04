Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 27089 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 71863 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 86029 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 106738 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 92201 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 96378 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 51047 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 105015 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36944 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84924 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.5m/s
54%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Congo to host third-country deportees from the USApril 5, 05:07 PM • 6446 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 11372 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 10262 views
Ukraine and Syria to open embassies in Kyiv and Damascus - MFAApril 5, 07:25 PM • 5686 views
Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment buildingVideoApril 5, 08:36 PM • 5052 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 86022 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 96373 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 105013 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84922 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 84616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20649 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 37211 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 39003 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50604 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64719 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6178 views

The President of Ukraine has begun an official visit to Turkey to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The head of state's arrival was announced by his official spokesperson.

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, for talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN reports.

The President arrived in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

- the President's spokesman said.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy10.03.26, 17:46 • 3629 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey