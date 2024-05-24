Zelenskyy in Kharkiv: heard reports on defense and energy infrastructure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv to discuss the operational situation, winterization, defense, particularly in the Vovchansk sector, restoration of energy infrastructure and housing for IDPs in the region, as he reported on Friday on social media, UNN reports.

Today in Kharkiv. Held a meeting on the operational situation in the region and preparations for the heating season. Reports on the defense of the region, in particular in the Vovchansk sector, and the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. Particular attention is paid to providing housing for our people displaced from the territories of Kharkiv region under enemy shelling - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that "the entire city, the entire Kharkiv region deserves our support, gratitude, and respect, as does every Ukrainian community, every person who does not submit to the enemy and does everything to save lives.

Zelensky reacts to Russian strike on Kharkiv and region: called for greater determination from world leaders to protect against terror