Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the second Peace Summit with South African President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with the leader of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. The parties discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Telegram channel.

Details

He met with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. He spoke about the implementation of the decisions of the first Peace Summit and preparations for the second Summit. Discussed how to expand the representation of the Global South - The President of Ukraine said.

According to him, only the unity of global leaders can force Putin to end the war, and all peace proposals based on its freezing are futile.

Recall

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Panamanian leader Jose Mulino. They discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of the Peace Formula.