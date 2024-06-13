Zelenskyy attends G7 summit today: expects signing of security agreements with the US and Japan and "important decisions"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy today and expects "important decisions" on the development of a coalition of fighter jets, accelerating pilot training, strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Western systems, using Russian assets for Ukraine, including the defense industry, and signing security agreements with the United States and Japan, he said on Thursday in social media, UNN reports.

Today is the Group of Seven summit in Italy, a meeting of our largest partners. A large part of it will be devoted to Ukraine, our defense and economic stability. And we are expecting important decisions today. (...) Today I will take part in the G7 meeting and hold a series of bilateral meetings - Zelensky said.

According to him, meetings are scheduled with the host of the summit, Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, Prime Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak, President of the European Council Charles Michel and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Expectations



According to the President, "the main topics for us are the development of a coalition of fighter jets, accelerated training of pilots, and accelerated delivery of aircraft. Development of the Ukrainian air defense system on the basis of the most powerful Western complexes and building up long-range capabilities. Approval of the format of using Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, in particular for the development of our defense industry and joint production of weapons," Zelenskyy said.

Two recent security agreements with G7 members

"During the meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as befits the leaders of support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that a year ago, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a Declaration of Support for Ukraine. "Today, as part of this declaration, we are signing the last two security agreements with the G7 members. The Ukrainian people and our soldiers see that the G7 is with Ukraine forever. I am grateful to our partners for their faith in us and our victory," the President summarized.

