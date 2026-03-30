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Zelenskyy announced historical agreements with Middle Eastern countries in the fields of security and energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Ukraine has agreed with the Persian Gulf countries on strengthening air defense and joint defense production. Partners will also ensure the supply of diesel fuel.

Zelenskyy announced historical agreements with Middle Eastern countries in the fields of security and energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with a number of Middle Eastern countries on cooperation in security, defense, and energy. He spoke about the results of his visit to the region in a video address on March 30, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the visit to the Persian Gulf countries was "very useful," and Ukraine received a high level of support and respect from the region's leaders.

There is a common vision among the countries of the region to work together with our state, with our defense – together with our experts. Security and restoration of stability is the first priority for everyone

— he stated.

The President noted that Ukraine has already reached agreements with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Work is also underway with Jordan and Kuwait, and additional requests for cooperation have been received from Bahrain and Oman.

According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov continues negotiations at the political level in the region.

What was agreed upon

Zelenskyy emphasized that the cooperation is practical and provides mutual benefits for the parties.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Bulgaria on blocks for a nuclear power plant30.03.26, 19:49 • 2656 views

We export our defense system, the skills of our soldiers, the knowledge that our state possesses, and from these states – from our partners – we expect appropriate security cooperation

— he said.

Among the agreements reached are the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, joint development of defense industries, and energy cooperation. In particular, this includes the supply of diesel fuel and other resources necessary for the country.

Defense technologies and energy support - Zelenskyy detailed what he agreed on for Ukraine during his recent visits30.03.26, 13:22 • 3076 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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Rustem Umerov
Jordan
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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