Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Bulgaria on blocks for a nuclear power plant

Ukraine has offered Bulgaria cooperation in the development of nuclear energy, particularly regarding the use of power units for nuclear power plants. The final decision currently rests with the Bulgarian side. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has the necessary infrastructure for the implementation of such projects and is interested in developing this direction.

"We are sending a signal that we are ready for cooperation in the direction of units for a nuclear power plant," Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that nuclear generation is relatively cheap and stable, which allows not only to cover domestic needs but also to increase electricity exports.

In particular, Ukraine is considering the possibility of supplying electricity to European countries and Moldova.

The President also stressed that the implementation of such a project could be economically beneficial for both sides, but Bulgaria must make a decision on further steps.

Ukraine is ready not to strike at Russia's energy sector - Zelenskyy named the condition

Additionally

Ukraine planned to purchase two VVER-1000 nuclear reactors (worth over 600 million euros) from Bulgaria to complete the construction of units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, which would add 2.2 GW of capacity. Although the Verkhovna Rada approved the agreement in February 2025, information emerged in April 2025 that Bulgaria had changed its mind about selling the reactors.