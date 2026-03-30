Ukraine is ready not to strike at Russia's energy sector - Zelenskyy named the condition

Official Kyiv is ready for any format of ceasefire regarding strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure, if the Russian side agrees to it. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on March 30, as reported by UNN.

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He added that Ukraine is also discussing with Middle Eastern partners the issue of communication with Moscow, particularly on humanitarian matters.

According to the head of state, Kyiv has recently received signals from certain partners regarding how to reduce mutual strikes on Russia's energy and oil sectors.

I emphasize once again that if Russia is ready not to strike Ukrainian energy facilities, we will not retaliate against their energy facilities. - said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Ukraine had previously offered various ceasefire formats. These include a complete ceasefire, a separate cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure, and agreements related to the security of sea lanes and airspace.

As the president noted, Kyiv is open to such solutions at any moment if the Russian side is ready for it.

We have offered all this, and we are open. If the Russians are ready, please, we are ready. Let them propose it at any time, we are ready to resolve this issue. - he said.

Separately, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is raising these issues in conversations with partners in the Middle East. According to him, these states are already helping in the humanitarian track.

In particular, the president recalled cooperation with Qatar on prisoner exchanges and the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia.

Regarding the exchange of prisoners, as we work with Qatar, regarding the return of our children. Of course, through Qatar - these are contacts with the Russian side, where our children have been taken, and we are returning them. Therefore, regarding the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, its consequences, we are certainly talking about all this. For us, this is a priority. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President also made it clear that Ukraine considers any effective communication channels that can help with security and humanitarian agenda issues.

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