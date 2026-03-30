Defense technologies and energy support - Zelenskyy detailed what he agreed on for Ukraine during his recent visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that one of the main results of his visit to the Middle East countries was strategic agreements for many years to come, particularly in the field of exporting Ukrainian defense technologies and energy support. The head of state said this on March 30 during a conversation with journalists, summarizing the trip, as reported by UNN.

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According to him, during the visit, the Ukrainian side shared its own experience in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure in wartime conditions with its partners.

We shared our expertise on how to protect people, civilian infrastructure. The leaders of the Middle East are very grateful for this - said Zelenskyy.

He also emphasized that this is not just about individual solutions, but about long-term cooperation. According to the head of state, Ukraine is discussing the right model for opening the export of defense products, under which partners will receive not individual developments, but complex systems.

The President clarified that this includes, in particular, interception systems, defense lines, software, and electronic warfare equipment. This approach allows for systematic cooperation and at the same time supports the Ukrainian private sector and military personnel.

These agreements are for at least 10 years with each of the countries with which we are negotiating today - noted Zelenskyy.

Separately, the Ukrainian leader reported that Ukraine also reached agreements with the leaders of the Gulf countries on support in the energy sector.

We are also talking about energy support from the leaders of the Gulf countries. And we are not only counting on this, but we have agreements - added the head of state.

It should be noted that earlier, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Davyd Aloyan stated that this year, Ukraine's defense product exports could reach several billion dollars. Among the most interested are Germany, Great Britain, the USA, Northern European countries, three Middle Eastern countries, and one Asian country.