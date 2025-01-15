ukenru
Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia discussed further support for the country and joint steps to achieve peace

Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia discussed further support for the country and joint steps to achieve peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33204 views

Zelenskyy met with Latvian Saeima Speaker Daiga Mierins in Kyiv. The two sides discussed military support, sanctions against Russia, and Latvia's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierins further support for the country and joint steps to achieve peace in the region, the President's website reports. This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, according to UNN.

I was pleased to welcome Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierins to Kyiv. We had a substantive discussion on continued support for Ukraine and joint steps aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace throughout the region,

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Latvia had been a reliable ally of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. “I am grateful to Latvians for the annual allocation of 0.25% of GDP for military support of Ukraine, for helping our soldiers, all Ukrainians,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine appreciates all humanitarian projects and contributions to Ukraine's recovery. Special thanks for supporting the Crimean Platform and holding the third parliamentary summit in Riga last year.

It is very important for us to remind the world that Crimea is part of our sovereign state, that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, and we will continue to do so,

- the President noted.

It is reported that the key topics of the meeting are increased support for Ukraine to strengthen its position on the battlefield, other joint steps with partners to achieve a just peace throughout Europe and the development of security guarantees.

The parties also paid special attention to strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular, the Russian shadow fleet, energy and banking sectors.

During the meeting, they also discussed Latvia's participation in the Chernihiv region's recovery projects and the Food from Ukraine initiative.

The Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, for her part, noted that Latvia would continue to support Ukraine on its European integration path, participate in rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening the defense industry, training the Ukrainian military, and implementing economic projects.

Latvia provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 501 million euros. The two countries discussed further cooperation, including support for the defense industry, military training, and the creation of a transportation corridor.

