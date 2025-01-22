Hailey Bieber denies rumors of divorce from her husband after “unsubscribing” on Instagram

American model and Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has responded to divorce rumors after an unsubscribe story on Instagram. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Hailey Bieber continued to deny divorce rumors by posting a touching photo of her husband Justin Bieber on Instagram after he unfollowed her.

The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos that she simply captioned with a smiling emoji and a cheese emoji.

The post came shortly after fans noticed that Justin, 30, no longer followed his wife, despite his regular unfollows on Instagram, after which he reported that his account had been hacked.

Rumors about the couple's divorce have been circulating for the past month and intensified again after Bieber unsubscribed from his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

However, the couple went to a ski resort in Colorado and informed of their followers about the trip on social media.

