Hailey Bieber denies rumors of divorce from her husband after “unsubscribing” on Instagram

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100540 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135630 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Hailey Bieber denies rumors of divorce from her husband after “unsubscribing” on Instagram

Hailey Bieber denies rumors of divorce from her husband after “unsubscribing” on Instagram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115136 views

Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her husband after Justin Bieber unfollowed her on Instagram. The couple denies rumors of divorce with a joint trip to a ski resort.

American model and Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has responded to divorce rumors after an unsubscribe story on Instagram. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Hailey Bieber continued to deny divorce rumors by posting a touching photo of her husband Justin Bieber on Instagram after he unfollowed her.

The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos that she simply captioned with a smiling emoji and a cheese emoji.

The post came shortly after fans noticed that Justin, 30, no longer followed his wife, despite his regular  unfollows on Instagram, after which he reported that his account had been hacked.

Rumors about the couple's divorce have been circulating for the past month and intensified again after Bieber unsubscribed from his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

However, the couple went to a ski resort in Colorado and informed   of their followers about the trip on social media.

Recall 

Former U.S. President wished Michelle Obama a happy birthday on social media. By doing so, he dispelled all rumors about problems in their relationship that arose due to Michelle's absence from important events.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

