Zelensky: Russia has fired about 10 thousand missiles and more than 33 thousand CABMs at Ukraine

Over the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-missile systems at Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Over the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine. The attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons - Russian aircraft at military airfields, - Zelensky wrote.

He noted that yesterday the first successful combat use of our new weapon, the Ukrainian long-range drone missile "Palianytsia", took place. It was developed by our own forces to destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

The President said that there will be more drone missiles, just as there have been more of our long-range strike drones, the results of which we see almost every day.

President on new drone missile “Palianytsia”: faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones

Addendum

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn did not disclose details of Ukraine's new Palianytsia drone missile, but notedthat the enemy will study their technical characteristics by "arrivals" in the rear.