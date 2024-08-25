ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zelensky: Russia has fired about 10 thousand missiles and more than 33 thousand CABMs at Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia has fired about 10 thousand missiles and more than 33 thousand CABMs at Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71889 views

Over the 2.5 years of the war, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles and 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine.

Over the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-missile systems at Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Over the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has fired about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine. The attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons - Russian aircraft at military airfields,

- Zelensky wrote.

He noted that yesterday the first successful combat use of our new weapon, the Ukrainian long-range drone missile "Palianytsia", took place. It was developed by our own forces to destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

The President said that there will be more drone missiles, just as there have been more of our long-range strike drones, the results of which we see almost every day.

President on new drone missile "Palianytsia": faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones

Addendum

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn did not disclose details of Ukraine's new Palianytsia drone missile, but notedthat the enemy will study their technical characteristics by "arrivals" in the rear.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

