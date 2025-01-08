Zaporizhzhia: occupants attacked frontline Stepnohirsk, four people are trapped under rubble

Four people were trapped under the rubble of a house as a result of an enemy attack in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Russians shelled the frontline settlement at least five times. One of the strikes hit the building of the village council. Another hit a residential building," said Fedorov.

According to him, two people have been rescued, two more remain under the rubble. The search and rescue operation continues.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 32