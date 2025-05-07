World Table Tennis Day at PULSE School: Inclusion through sports with the support of Favbet Foundation

In April, the PULSE table tennis school, established by the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO) as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv for the World Table Tennis Day 2025 with the support of the Favbet Foundation.

The participants of the event joined the sports fan zone, where they could try playing at table tennis tables of various shapes and sizes, paint rackets, create their own woolen balls and help in laying out mosaics. A field kitchen organized by the military of the Volunteer Battalion of the OUN was also waiting for the guests.

Special attention was drawn to master classes — from the Champion of Ukraine 2025 Anton Molochko and Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, founder of the PULSE school Vadym Kubov. The event ended with an open table tennis tournament among everyone.

The next day, the school hosted participants from 11 regions of Ukraine at the All-Ukrainian competitions of the Special Olympics of Ukraine in table tennis for people with intellectual disabilities.

During April, the PULSE school held a series of sports events aimed at popularizing table tennis among representatives of various social groups and supporting inclusion in sports. In 2024, the school entered the TOP-10 best table tennis schools in the world according to the ITTF Foundation.

"We support projects that help make sports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, physical abilities or social status. Inclusion through sports is an important component of the development of modern society, because sports unite, inspire and open up new opportunities for every person. We are happy to be part of an initiative that promotes social adaptation, talent development and self-confidence among children, youth and adults," Favbet Foundation noted.