World Table Tennis Day at PULSE School: Inclusion through sports with the support of Favbet Foundation

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34214 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 49140 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48309 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 49162 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44289 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42587 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45775 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84664 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125168 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86623 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
50%
747 mm
Popular news

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 61231 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62609 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69745 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 22042 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 36020 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34204 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 49117 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48286 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 49144 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69755 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50822 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101069 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98164 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109499 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57118 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

World Table Tennis Day at PULSE School: Inclusion through sports with the support of Favbet Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3310 views

PULSE School, with the support of Favbet Foundation, held a series of events for World Table Tennis Day. There were master classes, a tournament and competitions of the Special Olympics of Ukraine.

World Table Tennis Day at PULSE School: Inclusion through sports with the support of Favbet Foundation

In April, the PULSE table tennis school, established by the Table Tennis Federation of Mariupol (NGO) as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv for the World Table Tennis Day 2025 with the support of the Favbet Foundation.

The participants of the event joined the sports fan zone, where they could try playing at table tennis tables of various shapes and sizes, paint rackets, create their own woolen balls and help in laying out mosaics. A field kitchen organized by the military of the Volunteer Battalion of the OUN was also waiting for the guests.

Special attention was drawn to master classes — from the Champion of Ukraine 2025 Anton Molochko and Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, founder of the PULSE school Vadym Kubov. The event ended with an open table tennis tournament among everyone.

The next day, the school hosted participants from 11 regions of Ukraine at the All-Ukrainian competitions of the Special Olympics of Ukraine in table tennis for people with intellectual disabilities.

During April, the PULSE school held a series of sports events aimed at popularizing table tennis among representatives of various social groups and supporting inclusion in sports. In 2024, the school entered the TOP-10 best table tennis schools in the world according to the ITTF Foundation.

"We support projects that help make sports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, physical abilities or social status. Inclusion through sports is an important component of the development of modern society, because sports unite, inspire and open up new opportunities for every person. We are happy to be part of an initiative that promotes social adaptation, talent development and self-confidence among children, youth and adults," Favbet Foundation noted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$62.23
Bitcoin
$96,969.10
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,399.16
Ethereum
$1,830.64