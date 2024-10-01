ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

World Raccoon Day, CD Player Day, International Vegetarian Day. What else can be celebrated on October 1

World Raccoon Day, CD Player Day, International Vegetarian Day. What else can be celebrated on October 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

Raccoons are native to North and Central America. From there, they were brought to Europe and Asia, where they spread thanks to their ability to quickly adapt to the environment.

Today, on October 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries can join events on the occasion of World Raccoon Conservation Day, UNN reports.

Raccoons are native to North and Central America. From there, they were brought to Europe and Asia, where they spread thanks to their ability to quickly adapt to the environment.

According to scientists, raccoons' IQ is higher than that of cats and only slightly lower than that of monkeys.

The body length of these animals reaches from 45 to 60 centimeters. The weight of different species varies from 2-5 to 8-12 kilograms. The raccoon's physique is similar to that of a small dog or Fox, but its paws are distinguished by more elongated pads that slightly resemble human palms. Raccoons can reach speeds of up to 24 kilometers per hour.

In the course of numerous studies, scientists have found that raccoons can represent up to 50 different sounds. These animals can purr, whistle, growl, hiss, scream, and even laugh.

The life span of a raccoon in the Wild is about ten years. But in captivity, these animals can live twice as long.

Music lovers can celebrate CD Player Day today.

It was on October 1, 1982 that Sony, Philips and Polygram revolutionized the music industry by jointly developing and launching the world's first CD player, the Sony CDP – 101.

Using laser technology, the developers created a new recording format, a significant achievement of which was to improve sound quality, reduce the size of media and increase the amount of memory. A unique difference from records and cassettes – the ability to listen to recordings without turning the disc over, made a huge splash among music lovers.

A new sound reproduction device at the time cost two thousand dollars.

In the first two years of its introduction to the market, about 400 thousand CD players were sold in the United States.

Since 1978, World vegetarianism day has been celebrated on the first of October.

The ideas of vegetarianism have been promoted since ancient Greece. The rejection of meat consumption is a key element of such Eastern religious  movements as Hinduism, Zoroastrianism, Brahmanism, and Jainism.

In 1847, the world's first vegetarian society was founded in the UK. By the end of the 19th century, several purely vegetarian restaurants appeared in London.

A well-known ideologue of vegetarianism was the inventor of breakfast cereals, John Harvey Kellogg.

Today, coffee lovers can join the International Coffee Day.

Coffee beans were originally used by Ethiopians as food, not to create a drink. While traveling, they made balls by adding animal fat to the seeds, which they then ate.

It is believed that the first coffee shop was opened in Istanbul in 1554, as the drink brought from Syria was very popular with the locals. In Ukraine, coffee was first tasted in 1672 in Kamianets-Podilskyi. It was then that the first coffee shop was opened in Ukraine.

Cocoa and chocolate lovers also have their own holiday today.

The fruits of the chocolate tree were first eaten in South America about three and a half millennia ago. The Aztecs and Mayans consumed not only the beans themselves, but also the flesh of the fruit. It was crushed and left warm to ferment, and then drunk

This drink, as well as the cocoa bean itself, came to Europe in the 16th century, after Christopher Columbus discovered America.

At the initiative of the United Nations, various events have been held on October 1 since 1990 to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

The goal of the event is to remind everyone that old age is inevitable, and that efforts should be made to help the elderly feel more comfortable and valued. For example, the healthcare needs of the elderly are 50% higher than those of the middle-aged population, and the need for hospitalization is almost three times higher.

Today's related event is Gerontologist's Day.

Gerontology is a science that studies the internal processes of human aging and ways to combat it. Scientists study diseases that affect age-related changes and the possibilities of their treatment.

Today we can also celebrate International Music Day and the unofficial Day of the Sociologist in Ukraine.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

According to legend, a large enemy army besieged Constantinople. Part of the population, together with the ruler, took refuge in the Blachernae church, where the main veil, robe and belt of the Most Holy Theotokos were then kept.

During the night prayer, the holy fool Andrew, looking up to heaven, saw that the Most Holy Theotokos was walking through the air, accompanied by John the Baptist and John the theologian, illuminated by heavenly light and surrounded by angels.

It is believed that the Blessed Virgin covered the people with her veil, and they became invisible. The enemy then retreated from the city.

However, versions differ as to whose army stood under the walls of Constantinople. According to one of them, the city was besieged in 860 by the then Kyivan prince Askold. According to another (more common) version, the city was besieged by the Saracens in 910.

The intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos is not one of the 12 most prominent Christian holidays, but it is especially revered in Orthodoxy.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

