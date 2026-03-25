Wizz Air announced preparations for returning to Ukraine, seeking pilots
Kyiv • UNN
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is preparing to resume operations in Ukraine and has announced future opportunities for pilots. The company will hold information sessions in European cities.
Wizz Air airline has posted an announcement about preparing to return to Ukraine, as well as about "future opportunities for pilots in Ukraine," adding an invitation to a virtual information session, UNN reports.
Details
As stated in the invitation to the virtual information session, the company is "preparing to return to operations in Ukraine." It is indicated that during the event, it is planned to discuss the latest changes in the recruitment process for Wizz Air Malta selection events, as well as discuss salaries, employee roster structure, and current staff retention bonuses.
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Events are planned to be held:
Berlin – April 16;
Prague – April 17;
Krakow – April 22;
Warsaw – April 23.
Wizz Air wants to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks after ceasefire12.02.25, 11:03 • 108371 view
Recall
The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has established a working group to prepare for the resumption of operations of Ukrainian airports.