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Wizz Air announced preparations for returning to Ukraine, seeking pilots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is preparing to resume operations in Ukraine and has announced future opportunities for pilots. The company will hold information sessions in European cities.

Wizz Air announced preparations for returning to Ukraine, seeking pilots

Wizz Air airline has posted an announcement about preparing to return to Ukraine, as well as about "future opportunities for pilots in Ukraine," adding an invitation to a virtual information session, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the invitation to the virtual information session, the company is "preparing to return to operations in Ukraine." It is indicated that during the event, it is planned to discuss the latest changes in the recruitment process for Wizz Air Malta selection events, as well as discuss salaries, employee roster structure, and current staff retention bonuses.

Ukrainian airport holds talks with low-cost airline Wizz Air on launching flights13.02.25, 17:23 • 29287 views

Events are planned to be held:

Berlin – April 16;

Prague – April 17;

Krakow – April 22;

Warsaw – April 23.

Wizz Air wants to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks after ceasefire12.02.25, 11:03 • 108371 view

Recall

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has established a working group to prepare for the resumption of operations of Ukrainian airports.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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