Ukrainian airport holds talks with low-cost airline Wizz Air on launching flights

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61763 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101582 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154867 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98069 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66446 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98334 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119689 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145379 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177650 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59287 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98334 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134743 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136652 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164837 views
Ukrainian airport holds talks with low-cost airline Wizz Air on launching flights

Ukrainian airport holds talks with low-cost airline Wizz Air on launching flights

 • 29154 views

Boryspil Airport management held talks with Wizz Air in Budapest to resume air service. The low-cost airline has a large-scale plan to return to Ukraine and plans to reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv.

The negotiations with the participation of Boryspil International Airport management took place over the previous two days in Budapest, at the Wizz Air headquarters.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of Boryspil International Airport.

On February 11-13, 2025, Boryspil International Airport and Wizz Air (a Hungarian low-cost airline) held negotiations in Budapest to launch passenger air transportation.

The main topic was the prompt launch of air transportation from Boryspil Airport after the opening of the airspace.

- Boryspil Airport press service informs .

As a result of the negotiations, it was agreed that “Wizz Air has a clear and ambitious plan to return to the Ukrainian market.

Accordingly, representatives of the Ukrainian airport  informed Wizz Air executives about operational readiness at Boryspil:

The state of the infrastructure,

airfield,

terminals,

aircraft ground handling technicians,

measures to maintain certification requirements,

staff qualifications and security.

Recall

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire. The company intends to reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering 5 million seats a year.

When Ukraine will resume air traffic: Kuleba named the main condition21.11.24, 14:43 • 19493 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy

