Ukrainian airport holds talks with low-cost airline Wizz Air on launching flights

The negotiations with the participation of Boryspil International Airport management took place over the previous two days in Budapest, at the Wizz Air headquarters.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of Boryspil International Airport.

On February 11-13, 2025, Boryspil International Airport and Wizz Air (a Hungarian low-cost airline) held negotiations in Budapest to launch passenger air transportation.

The main topic was the prompt launch of air transportation from Boryspil Airport after the opening of the airspace. - Boryspil Airport press service informs .

As a result of the negotiations, it was agreed that “Wizz Air has a clear and ambitious plan to return to the Ukrainian market.

Accordingly, representatives of the Ukrainian airport informed Wizz Air executives about operational readiness at Boryspil:

The state of the infrastructure,

airfield,

terminals,

aircraft ground handling technicians,

measures to maintain certification requirements,

staff qualifications and security.

Recall

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire. The company intends to reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering 5 million seats a year.

When Ukraine will resume air traffic: Kuleba named the main condition