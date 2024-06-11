Within a day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia region 548 times: two women and a man were wounded

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 50768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136437 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233820 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170075 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217027 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203677 views

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54020 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36402 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49504 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106319 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217161 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101912 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156290 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160107 views
Within a day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia region 548 times: two women and a man were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16813 views

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 548 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, including 10 settlements, including 5 airstrikes, 220 drone attacks, 22 multiple launch rocket systems and 301 attacks, resulting in 10 reports of housing destruction and injury to 3 civilians.

Over the past day, the invaders have hit the Zaporizhia region 548 times, hitting 10 settlements. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that enemy forces carried out 5 air strikes on Tsvetkov and Kamenskoye. 220 attacks of unmanned aerial vehicles were also recorded on Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Levadnoye, Robo ne, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Multiple launch rocket attacks were aimed at Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka and Malinovka, there were 22 of them in total. additionally, 301 attacks were imposed on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadny, Malinovka, Novodanilovka and Stepnogorsk.

Add

According to the information, 10 reports of housing destruction as a result of shelling were received. In addition, 2 women and a man were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 429 times09.06.24, 07:38 • 41421 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
huliaipoleGulyaypole
polandPoland

