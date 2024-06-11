Within a day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia region 548 times: two women and a man were wounded

Over the past day, the invaders have hit the Zaporizhia region 548 times, hitting 10 settlements. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

It is noted that enemy forces carried out 5 air strikes on Tsvetkov and Kamenskoye. 220 attacks of unmanned aerial vehicles were also recorded on Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Levadnoye, Robo ne, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Multiple launch rocket attacks were aimed at Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka and Malinovka, there were 22 of them in total. additionally, 301 attacks were imposed on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadny, Malinovka, Novodanilovka and Stepnogorsk.

According to the information, 10 reports of housing destruction as a result of shelling were received. In addition, 2 women and a man were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

