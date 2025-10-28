Wildfire threat declared in Los Angeles suburbs

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
04:50 PM • 24482 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20359 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26413 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48999 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31945 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25144 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21036 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16657 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51064 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31696 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43697 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 22018 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32092 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14980 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17539 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 24469 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32175 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43787 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48987 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Bloggers
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Belarus
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2764 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9692 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17597 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 15038 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41569 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
Lancet (loitering munition)

Wildfire threat declared in Los Angeles suburbs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Several Los Angeles suburbs have declared a wildfire threat due to Santa Ana winds. The warnings are in effect until Wednesday evening in the San Gabriel Mountains and the suburbs of Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

Wildfire threat declared in Los Angeles suburbs

Several Los Angeles suburbs have declared a wildfire threat as the season's first Santa Ana winds pass through nearby mountains, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Red flag fire warnings are in effect until Wednesday evening in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles and in the suburbs of Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks in Ventura County. The warning areas are located just north of where deadly fires broke out in Eaton and Palisades in January.

Large-scale wildfires break out in the area where Hollywood stars live in the United States08.01.25, 01:04 • 21643 views

Despite recent rains, warm and dry gusts of wind up to 97 kilometers per hour will quickly remove any moisture from flammable grasses and bushes, the National Weather Service said in its update on Tuesday. The Los Angeles area is expected to remain unusually warm after the winds subside, with temperatures reaching 35°C and no rain in the forecast.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Rains in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Los Angeles