Wildfire threat declared in Los Angeles suburbs

Several Los Angeles suburbs have declared a wildfire threat as the season's first Santa Ana winds pass through nearby mountains, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Red flag fire warnings are in effect until Wednesday evening in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles and in the suburbs of Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks in Ventura County. The warning areas are located just north of where deadly fires broke out in Eaton and Palisades in January.

Large-scale wildfires break out in the area where Hollywood stars live in the United States

Despite recent rains, warm and dry gusts of wind up to 97 kilometers per hour will quickly remove any moisture from flammable grasses and bushes, the National Weather Service said in its update on Tuesday. The Los Angeles area is expected to remain unusually warm after the winds subside, with temperatures reaching 35°C and no rain in the forecast.