"When this war draws to an end" - Trump names the condition for a new summit with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said that readiness for a peace deal is a condition for a new summit with kremlin head Vladimir Putin. He said this to reporters at the White House on September 2, UNN writes.

What Trump said

Oh, we would do that if I wanted to, but I want to do it when we are ready to make a peace deal. I want to do it with, you know... We want to have good relations with Russia, Ukraine, with everyone. It would be great for business. Russia has wonderful lands, it has very valuable lands, a lot of good things are happening. But, no... We could hold one, I bet, I could do it immediately. I want to do it when this war is coming to an end, and I think we will do it - Trump replied when asked whether his summit with kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could be expected in the near future.

What preceded this

Trump made the statement after Axios reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during a secret visit to moscow, proposed holding a trilateral meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump, during the same event, stated that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also recalled that he had previously stopped eight other wars.