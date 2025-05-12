Wheat fell to a 9-month low amid favorable weather - Bloomberg

$41.550.04
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

Wheat fell to a 9-month low amid favorable weather - Bloomberg

Kyiv

Global wheat futures fell on expectations of a large harvest in the Northern Hemisphere and improved soil moisture. U.S. forecasts for global inventories are also affecting the market.

Wheat fell to a 9-month low amid favorable weather - Bloomberg

Global wheat futures fell to their lowest level since July 2024. The reason for the fall was favorable weather conditions and the expected harvest in the Northern Hemisphere. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, most of the largest shippers will begin importing the harvest around the middle of the year. According to agricultural economist Dennis Voznesensky of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, this will put pressure on prices.

He added that the crop situation in the US and Russia is currently less alarming than previously expected. In addition, rains are forecast in the Black Sea region, which should improve soil moisture and promote the growth of winter wheat after an early-season drought.

The US government is going to make its first forecasts of global supply and demand for the 2025-2026 season in a report later on Monday. According to the average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey, the agency is expected to estimate global inventories at 261.4 million tons — slightly higher than the forecast 261 million tons by the end of the current season.

However, inventories at this level will remain close to their lowest level in the last ten years. This makes the market vulnerable in the event of any weather shocks before the harvest. Soils in some parts of the European Union remain dry, Vaisala said in a note, and farmers in China are also struggling with adverse weather conditions.

In other markets, soybeans reached a two-week high, amid reports that the US and China reported "significant progress" after two days of talks aimed at de-escalating the tariff war. Although no specific steps have been announced yet, improved relations could break the deadlock in agricultural trade, including soybeans, which China buys the most in the world.

In Ukraine, 76% of the projected area has already been sown with spring crops: leaders of the sowing campaign09.05.25, 15:53 • 5915 views

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
