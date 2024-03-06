$41.340.03
Western allies support plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, including from outside the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33147 views

Western allies, including Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, and France, have expressed support for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries, with almost all of the necessary funding already secured.

Western allies support plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, including from outside the EU

Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada and France, considering military assistance to Ukraine, have welcomed the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine - almost all funding has been prepared, deadlines have been set, and a proposal to purchase ammunition from non-EU countries has been agreed upon.

Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Western allies confirm their interest in expanding military assistance to Ukraine. The Czech Republic will act as an intermediary to bring together governments that agree to finance the purchase of surplus ammunition, which will then be sent to Ukraine.

According to a government official familiar with the arrangements, Ukraine's allies have prepared almost all of the funding needed for the Czech-led initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells.

It is estimated that Ukraine needs at least 200,000 shells per monthto continue fighting Russian forces, whose average daily shell usage can exceed three to five times that of Ukrainian forces.

Currently, at least eight countries support or are interested in the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union:

 Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada and France support, while Poland has expressed interest.

There is positive progress on the Czech initiative. But we can assess the positive results when the shells are in Ukraine

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

So far, the situation in terms of aid from partners for Ukraine remains tense:

The EU has yet to fulfill its promise to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells.

More than $60 billion in proposed US emergency aid to Ukraine is stuck in Congress, amid differing opinions on what the likely election of Donald Trump to the US presidency will mean for European countries.

Recall

The German government will participate in the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU, German government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
United States Congress
Latvia
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
Canada
France
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Greece
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
