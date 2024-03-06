Zelenskyy: Those who are very "tired" should pray that there is no war in their countries

Everyone should not get tired, but rather be stronger than they were in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion. And those who are too "tired" should pray in the Odesa Cathedral that there is no war in their countries. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

Details

This is a war for survival, and if we do not defend ourselves, Ukraine will not survive. If Ukraine does not survive and does not stand up, this war will go on, because we are dealing with an inadequate person who does not see the end, who will be in the Kremlin until his death - Zelensky said.

He said that Russia threatens the whole of Europe.

Therefore, it seems to me that the issue here is not about skepticism, but about the threat posed by Russia, which threatens the whole of Europe. Everyone should not get tired, but rather be stronger than they were in the first year. And those who are very tired should come here (to Odesa - ed.) to the cathedral and pray that there is no war in their countries, pray for Ukraine - Zelensky said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is gradually strengthening its air defense, but more slowly than it would like. Kyiv hopes that it will be able to break through to its partners and get more.