In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 27445 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 99179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64881 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262186 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 229133 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251149 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372042 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36445 views

Zelenskyy: Those who are very "tired" should pray that there is no war in their countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62268 views

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged everyone to keep supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and invasion, saying that if Ukraine does not stand, the war could spread further into Europe.

Zelenskyy: Those who are very "tired" should pray that there is no war in their countries

Everyone should not get tired, but rather be stronger  than they were in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion. And those who are too "tired" should pray in the Odesa Cathedral that there is no war in their countries. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with the Prime Minister of Greece, UNN reports .

Details

This is a war for survival, and if we do not defend ourselves, Ukraine will not survive. If Ukraine does not survive and does not stand up, this war will go on, because we are dealing with an inadequate person who does not see the end, who will be in the Kremlin until his death

- Zelensky said. 

He said that Russia threatens the whole of Europe.

Therefore, it seems to me that the issue here is not about skepticism, but about the threat posed by Russia, which threatens the whole of Europe. Everyone should not get tired, but rather be stronger than they were in the first year. And those who are very tired should come here (to Odesa - ed.) to the cathedral and pray that there is no war in their countries, pray for Ukraine

 - Zelensky said. 

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is gradually strengthening its air defense, but more slowly than it would like. Kyiv hopes that it will be able to break through to its partners and get more. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

