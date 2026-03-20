Weather on March 20 in Ukraine: what will the cyclone over the Black Sea change?

On Friday, March 20, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, pressure in Ukraine will drop and the influence of a low-pressure field from a cyclone over the Black Sea will spread, but no precipitation is expected in most regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s. A cold air mass will be at high altitudes, so we expect similar weather, with daytime temperatures of +6..+11°, slightly warmer in Zakarpattia up to 14°; in the south and southeast of the country +9..+14° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, sparsely cloudy weather is expected on March 20, with no precipitation. Air temperature +10°...+12°.

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