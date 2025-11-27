$42.400.03
November 26, 03:50 PM
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 38056 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 20930 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 21129 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 15155 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 10205 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 8054 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9760 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 25177 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 27459 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Weather forecast: what an atmospheric front will bring to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On November 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, with light rain expected during the day in the northern, central, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, and Odesa regions. Air temperatures will range from 1-6°C in the west to 12-17°C in the south.

Weather forecast: what an atmospheric front will bring to Ukraine

On Thursday, November 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the atmospheric front from the west will slowly move in an easterly direction and diversify the weather in Ukraine both in terms of precipitation and temperature.

In many regions of our country, there will be no significant precipitation, in most northern, central, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions, there will be light rain during the day. ... In the morning, there will be fog in places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. The wind will be south-easterly, changing to north-westerly in the Right Bank, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

- the report says.

It is noted that in front of the front, warm air from the south will still prevail in most regions, causing quite warm weather, but cooler air will already be coming to the western regions, which will cause cooler weather accordingly.

Therefore, the temperature in the western regions during the day will be 1-6° Celsius; in the southern part, during the daytime hours, it will be 12-17°; in the rest of the territory, the thermometers will reach 7-12°.

- forecasters predict.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 7-9° Celsius.

Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine