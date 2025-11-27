Weather forecast: what an atmospheric front will bring to Ukraine

On Thursday, November 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the atmospheric front from the west will slowly move in an easterly direction and diversify the weather in Ukraine both in terms of precipitation and temperature.

In many regions of our country, there will be no significant precipitation, in most northern, central, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions, there will be light rain during the day. ... In the morning, there will be fog in places in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. The wind will be south-easterly, changing to north-westerly in the Right Bank, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s. - the report says.

It is noted that in front of the front, warm air from the south will still prevail in most regions, causing quite warm weather, but cooler air will already be coming to the western regions, which will cause cooler weather accordingly.

Therefore, the temperature in the western regions during the day will be 1-6° Celsius; in the southern part, during the daytime hours, it will be 12-17°; in the rest of the territory, the thermometers will reach 7-12°. - forecasters predict.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 7-9° Celsius.

