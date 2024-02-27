"We asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered" - Armenian parliament speaker

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1792 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47549 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185134 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210463 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254375 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106971 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185191 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 362902 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6484 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32182 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55510 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112282 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"We asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered" - Armenian parliament speaker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23218 views

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament stated that Armenia asked the CSTO one question about its zone of responsibility, which remained unanswered, so he believes that the CSTO has frozen its relations with Armenia and is not functioning.

"We asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered" - Armenian parliament speaker

On the freezing of relations between Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Speaker of the People's Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said. According to the official, the CSTO was asked a question, which remained unanswered, in connection with which "the CSTO "turned itself off" and does not function". About this writes Haqqin, reports UNN.

It is about the fact that the Prime Minister (Nikol Pashinyan - ed.) stated that our non-participation is actually frozen relations. And yes, if we generalize, we asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered. We asked: where is the CSTO's zone of responsibility? While there is no answer to this question, my personal opinion is that the CSTO has "turned itself off" and is not functioning

- Alen Simonyan stated.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Turkish and russian foreign ministers discussed russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza at the G20 summit

In 2023, SBU detected 47 intelligence networks - Malyuk25.02.2024, 17:58 • 30049 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08