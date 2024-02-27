"We asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered" - Armenian parliament speaker

On the freezing of relations between Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Speaker of the People's Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said. According to the official, the CSTO was asked a question, which remained unanswered, in connection with which "the CSTO "turned itself off" and does not function". About this writes Haqqin, reports UNN.

It is about the fact that the Prime Minister (Nikol Pashinyan - ed.) stated that our non-participation is actually frozen relations. And yes, if we generalize, we asked the CSTO one question, which remained unanswered. We asked: where is the CSTO's zone of responsibility? While there is no answer to this question, my personal opinion is that the CSTO has "turned itself off" and is not functioning - Alen Simonyan stated.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

