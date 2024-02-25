In 2023, SBU detected 47 intelligence networks - Malyuk

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained. This was stated by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"47 agent networks were detected and detained last year. More than 2 thousand traitors have been detained since the beginning of the war. And more than 5 thousand collaborators. 47 intelligence networks are a real "vermin" on the body of mother Ukraine. These are scoundrels who worked for the enemy. And today we are not targeting individual traitors, but using the complex experience gained in the fight against organized crime," Malyuk said.

According to Malyuk, in Dnipro, it was possible to expose the large "Sierp" intelligence network, which operated for a long time, and 8 people were detained.

"Everyone worked for the game of the Russian Federation. A large amount of information was passed on to the enemy, including organizing missile attacks. Today they are giving incriminating evidence," added the head of the SBU.

In addition, the largest agency network was in Mykolaiv and had 13 employees.

Recall

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to an FSB colonel who tortured people and "covered" looters during the occupation of Kharkiv region.