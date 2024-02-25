In 2023, SBU detected 47 intelligence networks - Malyuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34630 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 130689 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80418 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298117 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252205 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158310 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 61543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 130706 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298134 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220770 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249906 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23314 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31128 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30858 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80734 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87715 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In 2023, SBU detected 47 intelligence networks - Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30049 views

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine said that last year 47 intelligence networks working for the enemy were detected and detained, and more than 2,000 traitors have been detained since the beginning of the war.

In 2023, SBU detected 47 intelligence networks - Malyuk

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained. This was stated by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"47 agent networks were detected and detained last year. More than 2 thousand traitors have been detained since the beginning of the war. And more than 5 thousand collaborators. 47 intelligence networks are a real "vermin" on the body of mother Ukraine. These are scoundrels who worked for the enemy. And today we are not targeting individual traitors, but using the complex experience gained in the fight against organized crime," Malyuk said.

According to Malyuk, in Dnipro, it was possible to expose the large "Sierp" intelligence network, which operated for a long time, and 8 people were detained.

"Everyone worked for the game of the Russian Federation. A large amount of information was passed on to the enemy, including organizing missile attacks. Today they are giving incriminating evidence," added the head of the SBU.

In addition, the largest agency network was in Mykolaiv and had 13 employees.

Recall

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to an FSB colonel who tortured people and "covered" looters during the occupation of Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02