Warm, but with occasional rain: weather forecast for November 8

Today, November 8, the weather in Ukraine will be warm. The regions will be under the influence of an anticyclone. At the same time, forecasters predict rain and fog in some places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Saturday, November 8, the weather will be cloudy. No significant precipitation is expected on this day. Forecasters predict fog in the western, northern and eastern regions. The wind on this day will be of variable directions with a speed of 3-10 m/s.

In the northern and eastern regions, the air temperature will rise to 8-13 degrees Celsius during the day. In the western and central regions, 10-15 degrees Celsius are expected, and in the south - 12-17 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, November 8, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. No precipitation. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in Kyiv region during the day 8-13° Celsius, in the capital during the day about 10°.

