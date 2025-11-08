No Wi-Fi Day, pianists, and Archangel Michael: what holidays are celebrated on November 8

ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 32646 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
The Guardian

No Wi-Fi Day, pianists, and Archangel Michael: what holidays are celebrated on November 8

Kyiv • UNN

On November 8, the world celebrates a number of holidays, from European Healthy Eating Day to World Pianist Day. Today also commemorates the Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and International Radiology Day.

No Wi-Fi Day, pianists, and Archangel Michael: what holidays are celebrated on November 8

Today, November 8, the world and Ukraine celebrate several interesting holidays at once - from spiritual and religious to scientific and creative. This day reminds us that harmony begins with health, inner strength, and love of life. UNN writes about each of these holidays, which have their own history and remind us of different values.

European Healthy Food and Cooking Day

The holiday was established in 2007 on the initiative of the European Association of Chefs to promote a culture of healthy eating. On this day, chefs, nutritionists, and teachers conduct lectures, master classes, and cooking lessons for children. The goal of the holiday is to teach people to choose quality products, cook at home, and enjoy the process. This is a great opportunity to review your diet and make it more useful and varied.

World Pianist Day

This day is dedicated to people who give music, emotions, and inspiration by touching the piano keys. The holiday is celebrated by both professional musicians and amateurs around the world. The piano is considered an instrument that combines academic power and soulful tenderness. On this day, concerts, flash mobs, and music marathons are held - to once again remind us that music heals hearts. READ ALSO: Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of major holidays

International Festival of Sacred Music and Art

This festival unites people of different faiths, cultures, and creative directions. Artists, choirs, and orchestras perform works that inspire, unite, and bring peace. The main goal of the event is to show that spirituality and art can be a bridge between peoples. Such events contribute to the development of a culture of peace, mutual understanding, and respect in the world.

Intersex Solidarity Day

This day was established in 2005 to draw attention to the rights and problems of intersex people - people who are born with natural variations in sex characteristics. The holiday reminds society of the importance of respect, tolerance, and equality for all. Activists conduct educational campaigns, discussions, and events to support the intersex community. Solidarity Day helps to make the world more open and humane.

World No Wi-Fi Day

The initiative is designed to remind us of the need for digital detox. The organizers encourage people to turn off gadgets, step away from screens, and dedicate time to real communication on this day. This is a great opportunity to take a walk in nature, read a book, or just be alone with your thoughts. No Wi-Fi Day is a symbolic reminder that real life happens offline.

International Day of Radiology and X-ray Day

The holiday is celebrated in honor of Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen's discovery of X-rays in 1895. This invention became one of the most important in medicine, as it allowed doctors to see the internal structures of the body without surgery. On this day, radiologists, X-ray technicians, and medical physicists - people who stand guard over our health - are honored. This is a reminder of the importance of science and technology in saving lives.

Synaxis of the Archangel Michael

This is one of the greatest Christian holidays, dedicated to the Archangel Michael - the chief heavenly warrior who fights evil and protects people. In the Orthodox tradition, he is considered the patron saint of soldiers, police officers, and those who stand guard over justice. On this day, believers visit churches, pray for protection, peace, and spiritual strength. The Archangel Michael symbolizes courage, unwavering faith, and the victory of good over darkness. Day of remembrance of the holy martyrs Onisiphorus and Porphyrius

Saints Onisiphorus and Porphyrius lived in the 3rd century and distinguished themselves by their unwavering faith during the persecution of Christians. They were tortured and died for their devotion to Christ, becoming an example of spiritual strength. In the Orthodox tradition, this day is honored with prayers, recalling the courage and sacrifice of the saints. Their feat reminds us that true faith is not afraid of trials.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulture
Technology
Musician