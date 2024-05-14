Voloshyn on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: active fighting continues day and night

The situation in Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region has not changed, with active fighting going on day and night. The enemy has not made any territorial gains in recent days. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

According to him, the enemy also continues to fight for the territory in order to continue shelling Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In this way, he wants to reach the heights that Chasiv Yak occupies. The enemy is also not conducting such massive assaults as they used to, but is more often trying to enter from the direction of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka to find weaknesses in the defense. Recently, they have been sending mobilized ex-prisoners to attack. The enemy is saving its equipment. The enemy is making every effort to have some success in this area, but it is not successful. At the same time, it is conducting active artillery attacks and using drone and kamikaze drops on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar - Voloshyn said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said that the loss of the defense forces of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region will not be decisive.