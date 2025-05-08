$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 18006 views

01:00 PM • 32426 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37337 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41757 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66725 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64407 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67510 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39698 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53551 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47468 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Popular news

Publications

UNN Lite

Vitamins and sports: how to support the body with an active lifestyle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

An active lifestyle requires attention to nutrition and replenishment of nutrients. Solgar vitamins will help support the body during intense workouts.

Vitamins and sports: how to support the body with an active lifestyle

An active lifestyle is not a fashion trend, but a conscious choice of millions striving for health, energy and inner harmony. Intense workouts, constant movement and stress on the body require not only discipline and a proper daily routine, but also attention to nutrition. Lack of essential nutrients can significantly reduce the effect of efforts spent in the gym, reports UNN.

To ensure that muscles recover, the immune system does not fail, and energy does not run out after a couple of active workouts, the body needs high-quality nourishment. Solgar vitamins are a line of premium supplements that have gained recognition worldwide for their pure composition, high bioavailability and scientifically sound formulas. The brand's products combine natural ingredients without artificial additives and strict adherence to quality standards.

Why is it important for an active person to control the level of vitamins?

Physical activity accelerates metabolism and increases the need for vitamins and trace elements. Excessive loads often lead to their rapid consumption and deficiency. Not only water and salts are excreted with sweat, but also important elements — magnesium, potassium, sodium, zinc. A deficiency of even one nutrient can disrupt the functioning of entire systems.

  • Lack of B vitamins reduces endurance and impairs recovery.
    • Magnesium deficiency causes cramps and increased fatigue.
      • Lack of sufficient vitamin D affects immunity and bone strength.
        • Iron deficiency reduces hemoglobin levels and the transport of oxygen to tissues.

          If a person is actively training, his body faces stress every day. It is important not only to make up for losses, but to support the body so that it can recover and become stronger.

          What vitamins are important when playing sports?

          B vitamins are responsible for energy production, normal nervous system function and metabolism. Vitamin B6 helps synthesize proteins, B1 converts carbohydrates into energy, and B12 is involved in hematopoiesis and increases endurance. With active loads, it is important to get these vitamins comprehensively.

          Vitamin D regulates the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, supports the health of bones and muscles, and strengthens the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency can slow recovery after workouts and increase the risk of injury.

          Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system, accelerates tissue healing and reduces inflammation after intense exercise. It is involved in the synthesis of collagen, which is necessary for healthy joints and ligaments.

          Vitamin E is another antioxidant that protects cells from the aggressive effects of free radicals, supports the health of the skin and muscles, and speeds up recovery.

          Magnesium is involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions, including muscle contraction, nerve impulse transmission, and maintaining heart rhythm. It helps to cope with stress and prevents cramps.

          Zinc strengthens the immune system, stimulates tissue healing, regulates hormone levels, including testosterone, which is important for muscle growth and recovery.

          How to choose the right vitamins?

          You need to focus on lifestyle, sport and individual characteristics of the body. There is no universal recipe — a bodybuilder and a marathon runner need different emphases in nutrition and supplements. There are several general rules.

          • Choose complexes with high bioavailability — this is exactly what Solgar offers, where each formula is developed taking into account the compatibility and assimilation of components.
            • Give preference to compositions without artificial additives, dyes and allergens.
              • Look for a form that is convenient for you — capsules, tablets or powders.
                • Monitor dosages: an excess of vitamins is no less dangerous than their deficiency.

                  What else is important when taking vitamins?

                  Vitamins do not work alone. They are part of a holistic system in which diet, recovery, sleep and proper load are important. Without a balanced diet and sufficient amounts of protein, fats and carbohydrates, even the highest quality supplements will not give the expected result.

                  Do not forget about the regimen. Some vitamins are better absorbed with food, others — on an empty stomach. Fat-soluble (A, D, E, K) require the presence of fats in the diet, water-soluble (group B, C) can be taken at any time, the main thing is regularly. It is important to take breaks and monitor the level of nutrients with the help of tests, especially with prolonged use.

                  Remember: a strong body is not only the result of training, but also a competent approach to internal support. Take care of yourself and your well-being fully!

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Lilia Podolyak

