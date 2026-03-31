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US to release details of 2027 fiscal year defense budget on April 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

The US Department of Defense will release its spending breakdown for the 2027 fiscal year on April 21. The total national security funding could reach record levels.

US to release details of 2027 fiscal year defense budget on April 21

The US Department of Defense plans to release details of the defense budget for fiscal year 2027 on April 21, including the allocation of expenditures among the branches of the armed forces. A Pentagon official reported this to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the detailed breakdown following the preliminary budget review that the Donald Trump administration plans to present on April 3. The total national security spending, according to preliminary estimates, could reach $1.5 trillion.

After the publication of the main budget parameters, the financial heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Missile Defense Agency are to submit their budget requests. They will also release five-year spending plans, including details by individual programs.

Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with Iran19.03.26, 06:32 • 18643 views

It is expected that the overall level of defense spending, which could be a record high, will attract the most attention. At the same time, it is not yet specified whether the amount of $1.5 trillion refers only to the Pentagon's budget or to all national security expenditures.

What is known about additional requests and delays

The Pentagon's additional request for the current year, which could amount to about $200 billion, is still under consideration by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The administration has also already submitted a request for over $1 trillion for this fiscal year, which is approximately 13% more than was approved by Congress for 2025.

Delays in preparing budget documents this year are explained by technical and procedural reasons, including the consequences of the government shutdown and delays in approving the budget for 2026.

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