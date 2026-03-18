US strikes Iranian missile facilities – deep penetration munitions used

US forces struck fortified Iranian missile positions along the coast near the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the US Central Command on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the attack took place several hours ago and was aimed at facilities that posed a threat to international shipping in the region.

Super-powerful munitions were used

Several hours ago, US forces successfully employed several 5,000-pound deep-penetrating munitions against fortified Iranian missile facilities along the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles at these facilities posed a threat to international shipping in the strait. - stated the Central Command.

These are special aviation munitions capable of destroying fortified targets, including underground infrastructure.

The strike occurred amid escalating tensions in the region and risks to the world's key energy route.

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