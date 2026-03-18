US strikes Iranian missile facilities – deep penetration munitions used

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
Exclusive
March 17, 10:26 PM • 8294 views
It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee
March 17, 08:08 PM • 17487 views
EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kosmos
March 17, 04:45 PM • 22145 views
Ukraine and Spain to create joint investigative team to probe Portnov's murder - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 17, 03:05 PM • 30259 views
Filaret in hospital due to exacerbation of chronic ailments – what is currently known about the Patriarch's condition
Exclusive
March 17, 03:05 PM • 28436 views
Ukrainian ATACMS analogue - what is the new FP-7 ballistic missile?
March 17, 02:51 PM • 23643 views
EU expects progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine after the agreement on "Druzhba" - "ideally" this week
Exclusive
March 17, 01:37 PM • 21125 views
SBI investigates destruction of prosecutor certification materials during Riaboshapka's reform
March 17, 01:00 PM • 18512 views
EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer
Exclusive
March 17, 12:18 PM • 15157 views
"Europe has already understood: Russian gas is a weapon" - analyst on the idea of resuming energy purchases from Russia
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 34049 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
88%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Body of 19-year-old Ukrainian woman found in German forest - MediaMarch 17, 07:15 PM • 13164 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 13388 views
"Made in Ukraine": entrepreneurs to receive 154 grants totaling over UAH 900 millionMarch 17, 09:04 PM • 5682 views
Almost 270 battles recorded on the front, enemy launched 5,000 drones - General StaffMarch 17, 09:20 PM • 6208 views
Europe can offer Trump a deal - support for the Iranian direction in exchange for aid to UkraineMarch 17, 09:56 PM • 7836 views
Publications
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 34049 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 47489 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 50384 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 65283 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 57641 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
London
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 13409 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 20214 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 25891 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 47491 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 31308 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

US strikes Iranian missile facilities – deep penetration munitions used

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

American forces destroyed fortified Iranian missile positions near the Strait of Hormuz. The strike used powerful 5,000-pound aerial munitions.

US strikes Iranian missile facilities – deep penetration munitions used

US forces struck fortified Iranian missile positions along the coast near the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the US Central Command on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the attack took place several hours ago and was aimed at facilities that posed a threat to international shipping in the region.

Super-powerful munitions were used

Several hours ago, US forces successfully employed several 5,000-pound deep-penetrating munitions against fortified Iranian missile facilities along the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles at these facilities posed a threat to international shipping in the strait.

- stated the Central Command.

These are special aviation munitions capable of destroying fortified targets, including underground infrastructure.

The strike occurred amid escalating tensions in the region and risks to the world's key energy route.

UN investigation indicates peacekeepers' base in Lebanon may have come under Israeli tank fire18.03.26, 02:29 • 3584 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
United States Central Command
United States
Iran