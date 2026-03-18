UN investigation indicates peacekeepers' base in Lebanon may have come under Israeli tank fire

Photo: Reuters

Preliminary findings of an internal UN investigation indicate that the position of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon may have been shelled by an Israeli tank. As a result of the incident, peacekeepers from Ghana were wounded. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on March 6 at the Al-Kawza base. According to a Western military source, at least three 120mm shells were fired at the facility.

Israel's involvement in the attack on UNIFIL is undeniable, given that these munitions are manufactured by Israel Military Industries. - the source noted.

According to him, the nature of the damage indicates a targeted, rather than accidental, shelling.

UN Reaction

The peacekeeping mission confirmed the shelling, but stressed that the investigation is still ongoing.

This investigation is not yet complete. Once it is completed, the information will be provided to the parties. - said UNIFIL spokeswoman Candice Ardiel.

She also emphasized:

"Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

Risks are growing

The incident comes amid an escalation of the situation in the region. Southern Lebanon remains an area of active hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah militants.

Experts warn that if Israel's ground operation expands, the risks for UN peacekeepers could significantly increase.

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