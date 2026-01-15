US detains another tanker linked to Venezuela: video and all details

US Special Forces detained another tanker linked to Venezuela. This happened on Thursday, January 15, UNN reports with reference to the US Southern Command and Reuters.

Details

This is the sixth vessel detained in recent weeks that could have been carrying Venezuelan oil, or was already carrying it. US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the detention took place in the Caribbean.

The US Southern Command confirmed the pre-dawn operation, stating that US forces detained the tanker "Veronica." They noted that the tanker's crew "acted in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

A video of the detention also appeared.

