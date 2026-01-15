$43.180.08
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 8262 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 38708 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 51116 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 29728 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30420 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49161 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40237 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41045 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35227 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
US detains another tanker linked to Venezuela: video and all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

According to the US military, the tanker in question is the "Veronica." They stated that the tanker's crew "acted in defiance of the quarantine established by President Trump for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

US detains another tanker linked to Venezuela: video and all details

US Special Forces detained another tanker linked to Venezuela. This happened on Thursday, January 15, UNN reports with reference to the US Southern Command and Reuters.

Details

This is the sixth vessel detained in recent weeks that could have been carrying Venezuelan oil, or was already carrying it. US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the detention took place in the Caribbean.

The US Southern Command confirmed the pre-dawn operation, stating that US forces detained the tanker "Veronica." They noted that the tanker's crew "acted in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

A video of the detention also appeared.

Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea14.01.26, 21:05 • 4460 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

