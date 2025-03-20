Up to UAH 1 million for community development: why the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition is important and how to get funding for social projects

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38355 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85909 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23921 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11866 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20777 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Up to UAH 1 million for community development: why the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition is important and how to get funding for social projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8742 views

Communities will be able to attract up to 1 million hryvnias for their development for projects in the areas of veteran rehabilitation, education, medicine, and energy security.

Up to UAH 1 million for community development: why the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition is important and how to get funding for social projects

The charitable foundation "MHP - Hromadi" announces the start of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!". This year it will be held for the tenth time, and the total budget will be UAH 15 million. 

The competition is aimed at supporting local projects through grant funding and covers all important areas – from the rehabilitation of veterans to the development of education, medicine, infrastructure facilities and energy security.

In general, the geography of the competition covers 13 regions of Ukraine, namely: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv. 

"To celebrate the 10th anniversary, our Foundation decided to expand the concept of the competition and give communities the opportunity to raise up to one million hryvnias for innovative and important projects. One applicant can submit up to three proposals in different LOTs. Together, we can achieve the main mission – to turn each community into a center where you want to live", – says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP – Hromadi Charitable Foundation

Depending on the chosen lot, communities can receive up to UAH 500,000 in grant support from the Foundation. And taking into account co-financing, they can raise up to 1 million hryvnias for their development.

LOTs of the Competition: 

  • LOT 1 "Partnership for Sustainable Development" (grants up to UAH 100,000) ;
    • LOT 2 "Capable Community" (grants up to UAH 500,000) ;
      • LOT 3 Regional competition "Time to Act, Kaniv Region!" (grants up to UAH 100,000);
        • LOT 4 Regional competition "Time to Act, Myronivshchyna!" (grants up to 100 thousand UAH).

          Applications will be accepted from March 18, 2025, and public associations, local self-government bodies, communal enterprises, institutions, organizations, educational institutions, and healthcare institutions can submit them. 

          "This year, the main focus is on strategic areas – reintegration and rehabilitation of veterans, systemic projects in education, medicine, infrastructure, energy security, as well as initiatives that will help strengthen the social activity of the population. For example, the development of inclusive and public spaces, the preservation of traditions and cultural heritage. At the same time, a mandatory condition is co-financing of projects: this is an excellent marker for us that the project is important for the community and local resources will be involved in its implementation", – says Volodymyr Panchenko, Head of the National Projects Implementation Department of the MHP – Hromadi BF.

          During the entire period of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition, the fund has provided more than UAH 42 million in funding, supported 552 social initiatives that have benefited more than 3.2 million people. 

          The main stages of the competitive selection: 

          • Start of application submission: March 18, 2025; 
            • Application deadline: April 21, 2025 (until 16:00 Kyiv time);
              • Announcement of winners: June 10, 2025. 

                Projects are submitted through the Competition website. Please note that the application must be accompanied by a guarantee letter and a certificate of completion of the educational series "How to implement a social project in the community" on Diia.Education. The organizers advise: if you have any questions, you can contact for consultation by e-mail  [email protected].

