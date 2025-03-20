Up to UAH 1 million for community development: why the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition is important and how to get funding for social projects
Kyiv • UNN
Communities will be able to attract up to 1 million hryvnias for their development for projects in the areas of veteran rehabilitation, education, medicine, and energy security.
The charitable foundation "MHP - Hromadi" announces the start of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!". This year it will be held for the tenth time, and the total budget will be UAH 15 million.
The competition is aimed at supporting local projects through grant funding and covers all important areas – from the rehabilitation of veterans to the development of education, medicine, infrastructure facilities and energy security.
In general, the geography of the competition covers 13 regions of Ukraine, namely: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.
"To celebrate the 10th anniversary, our Foundation decided to expand the concept of the competition and give communities the opportunity to raise up to one million hryvnias for innovative and important projects. One applicant can submit up to three proposals in different LOTs. Together, we can achieve the main mission – to turn each community into a center where you want to live", – says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP – Hromadi Charitable Foundation.
Depending on the chosen lot, communities can receive up to UAH 500,000 in grant support from the Foundation. And taking into account co-financing, they can raise up to 1 million hryvnias for their development.
LOTs of the Competition:
- LOT 1 "Partnership for Sustainable Development" (grants up to UAH 100,000) ;
- LOT 2 "Capable Community" (grants up to UAH 500,000) ;
- LOT 3 Regional competition "Time to Act, Kaniv Region!" (grants up to UAH 100,000);
- LOT 4 Regional competition "Time to Act, Myronivshchyna!" (grants up to 100
thousand UAH).
Applications will be accepted from March 18, 2025, and public associations, local self-government bodies, communal enterprises, institutions, organizations, educational institutions, and healthcare institutions can submit them.
"This year, the main focus is on strategic areas – reintegration and rehabilitation of veterans, systemic projects in education, medicine, infrastructure, energy security, as well as initiatives that will help strengthen the social activity of the population. For example, the development of inclusive and public spaces, the preservation of traditions and cultural heritage. At the same time, a mandatory condition is co-financing of projects: this is an excellent marker for us that the project is important for the community and local resources will be involved in its implementation", – says Volodymyr Panchenko, Head of the National Projects Implementation Department of the MHP – Hromadi BF.
During the entire period of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition, the fund has provided more than UAH 42 million in funding, supported 552 social initiatives that have benefited more than 3.2 million people.
The main stages of the competitive selection:
- Start of application submission: March 18, 2025;
- Application deadline: April 21, 2025 (until 16:00 Kyiv time);
- Announcement of winners: June 10, 2025.
Projects are submitted through the Competition website. Please note that the application must be accompanied by a guarantee letter and a certificate of completion of the educational series "How to implement a social project in the community" on Diia.Education. The organizers advise: if you have any questions, you can contact for consultation by e-mail [email protected].