UN: Trump risks violating international law in Iran

If US President Donald Trump carries out his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran, it will be a violation of international law. This was stated by the spokesman for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, whose words are quoted by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Guterres is "concerned" by Trump's threats, and "even if the US has a military objective in attacking non-military targets, the risk of harm to civilians could make the strikes unlawful."

We were concerned by the rhetoric that can be seen in this social media post, where there are threats of American attacks on power plants, bridges and other infrastructure if Iran does not agree to a deal - emphasized the spokesman.

He added that Guterres asked the US and Iran to abide by international law and leave civilian infrastructure alone.

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and added that this night "could" come on Tuesday evening.

Trump has previously repeatedly stated that the US could strike power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure in Iran if Tehran does not agree to a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres: if the drums of war continue to beat, escalation will only worsen the situation