Ukrainians increased electricity consumption: what is happening in the power system

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150144 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136415 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134933 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165300 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132263 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131202 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46560 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101147 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103369 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134969 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152121 views
Ukrainians increased electricity consumption: what is happening in the power system

Ukrainians increased electricity consumption: what is happening in the power system

 • 26103 views

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption increased by 5.6% compared to the previous business day. Power engineers continue restoration work after hostile attacks on energy facilities.

Electricity consumption has increased today due to the cold snap, but is in line with seasonal indicators, emergency repair work at power facilities continues, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, January 6, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 5.6% higher than at the same time on the previous business day, Friday, January 3. This is due to a decrease in temperature in most regions compared to the end of last week," Ukrenergo said.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. "Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to bring the damaged equipment back into operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the company said.

They also noted that "the situation in the power system may change," advising to follow the messages of regional power companies.

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today02.01.25, 09:50 • 32336 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

