Ukrainians increased electricity consumption: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption has increased today due to the cold snap, but is in line with seasonal indicators, emergency repair work at power facilities continues, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, January 6, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 5.6% higher than at the same time on the previous business day, Friday, January 3. This is due to a decrease in temperature in most regions compared to the end of last week," Ukrenergo said.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. "Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to bring the damaged equipment back into operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the company said.

They also noted that "the situation in the power system may change," advising to follow the messages of regional power companies.

