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Ukrainian woman Maryna Ryff disappeared in occupied Crimea after visiting the "migration service"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Maryna Ryff disappeared in Simferopol after administrative arrest for her pro-Ukrainian stance. Relatives suggest that the woman, who does not have a Russian passport, is being held in a pre-trial detention center.

Ukrainian woman Maryna Ryff disappeared in occupied Crimea after visiting the "migration service"

In occupied Crimea, the fate of Ukrainian citizen Maryna Ryff, who disappeared after visiting a Russian-controlled migration office in Simferopol in November 2025, remains unknown. This was reported by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Crimean Human Rights Group, contact with the woman was lost on November 12, 2025, after she visited one of the occupation migration offices. It is noted that Maryna Ryff did not receive a Russian passport and continued to use Ukrainian documents.

Later, human rights activists learned that the Russian-controlled Kyiv District Court of Simferopol sentenced her to 14 days of administrative arrest on charges of "displaying extremist symbols" and "discrediting the Russian army."

At the same time, according to human rights activists, after this, relatives were not informed about the woman's further fate and whereabouts. Relatives suggest that she may be held in one of the pre-trial detention centers in Simferopol.

The Crimean Human Rights Group believes that the persecution of Maryna Ryff may be related to her open pro-Ukrainian stance. According to their data, she deliberately refused to obtain a Russian passport after the occupation of the peninsula and openly supported Ukraine, despite pressure and threats.

Mustafa Dzhemilev's elder brother dies in occupied Crimea04.04.26, 21:27 • 8320 views

Olga Rozgon

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